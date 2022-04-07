Paramount Global Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

PARA stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PARA. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

