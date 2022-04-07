Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.15 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $44.76 million and $13.15 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $14.39 or 0.00033031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00046849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.91 or 0.07405721 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,585.19 or 1.00058458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00051142 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,170 coins. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

