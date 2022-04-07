Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.60

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.43. Parks! America shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 28,450 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60.

About Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA)

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

