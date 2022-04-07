Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Partner Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNR opened at $8.10 on Friday. Partner Communications has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Partner Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Partner Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 123,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

