Patriot Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.89. The stock had a trading volume of 471,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450,730. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.17. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

