Patriot Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GraniteShares Platinum Trust were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the third quarter worth about $105,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PLTM stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.46. 3,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,990. GraniteShares Platinum Trust has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $12.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91.

