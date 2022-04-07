Patriot Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $7,581,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 91.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,480 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 229.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 67.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZN. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($137.70) to £115 ($150.82) in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,921.25.

AZN stock traded up $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $71.01. 842,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,000,985. The company has a market cap of $220.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

