Patriot Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 87,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,593,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 312,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWBI stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 43,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,749. The company has a market capitalization of $678.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76.

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $177.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 82.03% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

