Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $392,000 Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,124,000 after purchasing an additional 287,853 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,157,000 after purchasing an additional 896,281 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,036,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,141,000 after purchasing an additional 33,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,107,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of WestRock stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.32. 115,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,277. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRK. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

About WestRock (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.