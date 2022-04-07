Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $927,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.22.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.76. 203,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

