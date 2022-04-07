Patriot Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,292,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,176,465. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $88.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.26.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

