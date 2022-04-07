Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 985 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CSX by 165.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,798,000 after buying an additional 4,169,640 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,607,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 189,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 114,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

CSX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,503,922. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

