Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Sells $3,672,760.00 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $141.23 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $94.54 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 35,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Paychex by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 86,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

