PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Increased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $34,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $113.04. 12,456,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,783,229. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.78.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

