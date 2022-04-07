PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.78.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL opened at $112.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in PayPal by 66,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $253,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.