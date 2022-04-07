Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSFE. Cowen upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paysafe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

PSFE stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paysafe by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,679,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paysafe by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,883,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,853 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Paysafe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,978,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 74,284 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the third quarter worth $26,350,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paysafe by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,395,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 994,184 shares during the period.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

