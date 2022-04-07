PEAKDEFI Hits 1-Day Volume of $211,857.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $88.74 million and $211,857.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAK is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

