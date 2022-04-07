Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.16

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$48.16 and last traded at C$47.82, with a volume of 268378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPL. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline to C$45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.24.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.9500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 126.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$56,422.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$461,346. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total value of C$98,325.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$700,384.48. Insiders have sold 7,616 shares of company stock valued at $353,739 over the last three months.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

