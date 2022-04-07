Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.35

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.35 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 28.90 ($0.38). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 28.80 ($0.38), with a volume of 1,837,368 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Pendragon from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 36 ($0.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of £388.35 million and a P/E ratio of 6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 21.42.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

