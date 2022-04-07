PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.06

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.06 and last traded at $47.14, with a volume of 15509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFSI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $693.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

In related news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.44 per share, for a total transaction of $7,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $1,096,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and have sold 57,236 shares worth $3,423,176. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,297,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 91.5% during the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 291,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 231,710 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,487,000 after purchasing an additional 225,200 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $9,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

