Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) versus First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Financial Review

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) and First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and First Commonwealth Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 36.36% 10.36% 1.08% First Commonwealth Financial 34.51% 12.55% 1.46%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Peoples Financial Services and First Commonwealth Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Commonwealth Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60

Peoples Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.90%. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.55%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than Peoples Financial Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and First Commonwealth Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $119.69 million 2.92 $43.52 million $6.03 8.09 First Commonwealth Financial $400.60 million 3.48 $138.26 million $1.45 10.19

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services. Peoples Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Commonwealth Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Peoples Financial Services pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Peoples Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.1% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats Peoples Financial Services on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Financial Services (Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co., which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans. The company also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts. Peoples Financial Services was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

About First Commonwealth Financial (Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. It also offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 118 community banking offices in western and central Pennsylvania, as well as northeastern, central, and southwestern Ohio; corporate banking centers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as Columbus, Canton, and Cleveland, Ohio; and mortgage banking offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, and Hudson, Westlake, as well as Lewis Center, Ohio. It also operates 136 automated teller machines. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

