PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $172.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.24 and a one year high of $177.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

