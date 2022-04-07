PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after buying an additional 1,834,683 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $213,908,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after buying an additional 1,041,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,994,000 after buying an additional 984,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $172.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.24 and a one year high of $177.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

