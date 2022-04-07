Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and SOS (NYSE:SOS) Financial Contrast

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) and SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 26.32% 9.46% SOS N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and SOS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perella Weinberg Partners currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 105.64%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than SOS.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and SOS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 0.99 -$9.42 million N/A N/A SOS $50.29 million 1.80 $4.40 million N/A N/A

SOS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats SOS on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

SOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. SOS Limited is headquartered in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China. SOS Limited operates as a subsidiary of DXC Technology Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.