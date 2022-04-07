Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 576,163 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

PFE traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,131,380. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $310.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

