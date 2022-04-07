PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.52

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 4162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $26.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
In other PGT Innovations news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $232,070 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,284,000 after buying an additional 1,373,303 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,306,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 916,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,607,000 after purchasing an additional 451,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,337,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after purchasing an additional 334,391 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,569,000 after purchasing an additional 292,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.
PGT Innovations Company Profile (NYSE:PGTI)
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
