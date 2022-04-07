PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.52

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 4162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $26.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $232,070 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,284,000 after buying an additional 1,373,303 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,306,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 916,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,607,000 after purchasing an additional 451,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,337,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after purchasing an additional 334,391 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,569,000 after purchasing an additional 292,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

