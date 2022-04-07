Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $2.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.08. 7,511,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.24.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.