Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.17.

PSXP opened at $42.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $46.25.

Phillips 66 Partners ( NYSE:PSXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 41.90% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The business had revenue of $503.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.85%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $72,272.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 14.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,315,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,854,000 after acquiring an additional 268,691 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,767,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,365,000 after acquiring an additional 863,381 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 169,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

