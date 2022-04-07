Phoenixcoin Price Hits $0.0102 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $882,487.07 and approximately $2.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,427.96 or 1.00007098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00062705 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.67 or 0.00264055 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00013209 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00315432 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00137030 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00070322 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000538 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,099,268 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.