Phore (PHR) Price Down 38.5% Over Last Week

Phore (PHR) traded down 39.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Phore has traded 38.5% lower against the dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $200,732.74 and approximately $1,935.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008826 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008271 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,536,827 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

