PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.70

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.70 and traded as high as $3.14. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 250,396 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHX. Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 million, a P/E ratio of -285.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,055,000 after buying an additional 160,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 27,618 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 931.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 272,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

