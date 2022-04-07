PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) to Issue $0.22 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

PDI stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38.

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $136,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 519.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 371,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 311,717 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $3,030,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,197,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 74,372 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

