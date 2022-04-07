PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $52.90

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.90 and last traded at $52.90, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUNI. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 51,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

