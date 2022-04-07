Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 556 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after acquiring an additional 79,120 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in BlackRock by 23.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after acquiring an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in BlackRock by 143.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after acquiring an additional 396,470 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BLK traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $748.89. 474,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $753.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $846.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.15 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,024.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $927.41.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

