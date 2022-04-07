Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 89,198 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 230.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,198 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.18.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $68.19. 4,610,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,263,769. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

