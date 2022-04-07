Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $12.88 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $114.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,542,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $115.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.78 and its 200-day moving average is $102.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

