Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $18.75 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 118,649 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,057,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,163. The company has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.47 and its 200-day moving average is $175.51.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

