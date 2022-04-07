Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $19.66 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $453,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 121,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 88,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,247,047. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.60. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The stock has a market cap of $325.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $2,129,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 608,615 shares of company stock valued at $82,000,992. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

