Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $11,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

LH stock traded up $7.01 on Thursday, reaching $271.89. 697,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,323. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $250.15 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.15.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

