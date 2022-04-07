Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) is Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 742,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,786 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up approximately 2.2% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $70,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 486,938 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.39. 562,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average of $97.81.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $339.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 13.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

