Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 8,156 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,924 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $34,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.71.

UNP stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,537,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,155. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

