Piper Sandler Comments on Global-e Online Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Global-e Online in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Global-e Online’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GLBE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $83.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Global-e Online by 1,207.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,392,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global-e Online by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,736 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global-e Online by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,688 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,772,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Global-e Online by 38.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,608,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,505,000 after acquiring an additional 445,895 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

