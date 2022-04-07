Piper Sandler Lowers Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) to Underweight

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.50.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CANO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cano Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.71.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts expect that Cano Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lewis Gold acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,284,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,542,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,596,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,528 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,147,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,988,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,869,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,390,000 after buying an additional 1,101,800 shares during the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cano Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.