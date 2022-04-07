Piper Sandler Lowers Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target to $38.00

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LEG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $35.67 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,169,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth about $54,747,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 784.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after buying an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after buying an additional 982,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,139,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

