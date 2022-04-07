Piper Sandler Weighs in on CME Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CME Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

CME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.08.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $243.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.74.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,750,000 after purchasing an additional 163,446 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

