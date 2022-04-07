Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pirelli & C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Shares of Pirelli & C. stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. Pirelli & C. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $7.03.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

