Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2175 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

NYSE PAA traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,482,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,950,967. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.96.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 368,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 32,471 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,983,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

