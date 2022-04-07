Platform Technology Partners Acquires 3,750 Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners owned 0.06% of Aterian worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aterian by 96.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter worth $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

ATER has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Aterian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $445,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

