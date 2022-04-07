Platform Technology Partners Reduces Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Chewy were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Chewy by 76.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $42.28 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.11.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

