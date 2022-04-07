Platform Technology Partners Sells 3,200 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Platform Technology Partners lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 22.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 28,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 56,591 shares during the period. 14.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MHN opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

